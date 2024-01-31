Wife of ‘Beach Boys’ Star Dead at 77

Melinda Ledbetter, the wife and manager of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson, passed away this week at the age of 77.

Videos by Rare

The musician, 81, announced Melinda’s death in an Instagram post on Tuesday, saying his “heart is broken” at the loss of his “beloved wife.” “Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost,” he captioned a set of throwback shots of Melinda. “Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her. Love and Mercy Brian.” https://people.com/melinda-wilson-wife-of-beach-boys-brian-wilson-dead-8553386

Melinda is best known for her role in rescuing Wilson from a severely damaging and abusive relationship with his former therapist and legal guardian, Eugene Landy, which was detailed in the 2014 film “Love and Mercy”.

The couple’s relationship began in 1986 when Ledbetter sold Wilson a Cadillac, an event also depicted in the 2014 film “Love and Mercy”. After their initial meeting, the couple dated off and on until 1992, when they reconnected in Los Angeles and reignited their romance.

It was Melinda who stepped in to free Brian from Landy’s grasp. Landy attempted to use the Icon to better his own life instead of helping Wilson. Ledbetter encouraged Wilson’s family to pursue charges against Landy, resulting in a lawsuit in 1991. By 1992, the Wilson family had won the case, and Eugene Landy was barred from contacting Wilson, which led to his return to music and a normal life.

The couple got married in 1995 and adopted five children.

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 08: Producer Brian Wilson his wife Melinda Ledbetter attends the ‘Love & Mercy’ photocall during the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 8, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Rest in peace!