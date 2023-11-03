Wild Colorado Police Chase Ends With Three in Custody

Sheriff’s deputies in Fort Collins, Colo., tried to pull over a vehicle that was linked to a kidnapping, only to have that vehicle take off and lead them on a little bit of a crazy chase, authorities indicated.

It all began Thursday evening, when a call came in about about a vehicle in the area matching one that was being sought in Weld County involving a kidnapping. When deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, it just kept on driving, and the pursuit began, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

As the pursuit continued, a deputy threw out some tire spikes to try to slow the suspect. One deputy shot at the vehicle as it made its way toward him.

According to 9News, the vehicle stopped just long enough for a man and woman to get out. The man took off on foot, while the woman remained and was taken to a hospital for injuries. The man was eventually captured and arrested, while the woman has been released from the hospital, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle, though, just kept on going after dropping off the pair.

But the suspect eventually swerved to avoid another set of tire spikes and crashed. The driver needed to be taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the crash and is in custody.

Per 9News:

“No law enforcement personnel or bystanders were injured during the shooting or crash, the sheriff’s office said.

“The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been notified and responded to take over the shooting and crash investigation.”