Wild Crash in Seattle Tunnel Keeps Traffic at Standstill

It’s never a good time to be involved in a vehicle rollover, but it’s probably a worse-case scenario if you do it in a tunnel on a busy interstate. But that’s what happened in Seattle, creating a traffic jam for about an hour on Interstate 90 at the Mount Baker Tunnel.

The accident involved multiple vehicles — but thankfully, it ended up being little more than a major scare, as everyone walked away with minor injuries at worst, police said.

According to KIRO, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. locally, with the tunnel opening fully again about an hour later.

Update 7:33: On I-90 eastbound just east of Rainier Ave there is a rollover collision blocking the 2 left lanes in the Mount Baker Tunnel. People will need to keep to the right. https://t.co/QHCfnljPlD pic.twitter.com/zR6p5bcgBQ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 15, 2023

KIRO reported:

“The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the crash just east of Rainier Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. “The two left lanes were blocked, but at 7:51 a.m., Trooper Rick Johnson said backed-up traffic was being cleared out, though one side of the tunnel was still closed.”

An SUV rests upside down after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 90/Mount Baker Tunnel in Seattle. (Washington State Patrol/KIRO7)