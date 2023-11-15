Wild Crash in Seattle Tunnel Keeps Traffic at Standstill

It’s never a good time to be involved in a vehicle rollover, but it’s probably a worse-case scenario if you do it in a tunnel on a busy interstate. But that’s what happened in Seattle, creating a traffic jam for about an hour on Interstate 90 at the Mount Baker Tunnel.
Videos by Rare
The accident involved multiple vehicles — but thankfully, it ended up being little more than a major scare, as everyone walked away with minor injuries at worst, police said.
According to KIRO, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. locally, with the tunnel opening fully again about an hour later.
KIRO reported:
“The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the crash just east of Rainier Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.
“The two left lanes were blocked, but at 7:51 a.m., Trooper Rick Johnson said backed-up traffic was being cleared out, though one side of the tunnel was still closed.”