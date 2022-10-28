Taking a pickaxe to someone else’s house isn’t the neighborly thing to do. But one woman decided to do it, anyway.

The pickaxing took place in Pasadena, Calif., and the wild woman swinging the weapon was reportedly 65-years-old. More frightening, inside the home were a terrified grandmother and a six-week-old baby, per NBC Los Angeles.

All of this was caught on security footage of the damaged home. And when we say damages, we’re talking about 20 grand, per the homeowners, via NBCLA.

What caused the woman to smash the house? Well, we really don’t yet know. Is there ever really a good reason to take a pickaxe to someone’s property?

Wild Woman Decided to Smash Neighbor’s House With A Pickaxe

“Questions? Questions anyone? I’ll be back! Get out!” the woman could be heard yelling on the security recording.

At least she asked if anyone had questions — because we likely all do.

In all seriousness, it was a life-altering moment for the family that had moved into the home with their newborn, just six weeks prior, when the baby was born. It’s a family that is starting a new life together. This isn’t typically how a new family in a new home with a new baby expects to be welcomed by the neighbors.

Maybe just bring a pie or something.

“I met neighbors I hadn’t met, they were so nice, two of them called 911 before anyone arrived,” the man who owned the home said, via NBCLA.

See? That would be the neighborly thing to do.