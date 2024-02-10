Will Taylor Swift Sing At The 2024 Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift, the popstar billionaire who has been dominating headlines in recent months, is currently on her way to Las Vegas, Nevada for the Super Bowl… There’s just one problem. Swift is departing the Nation of Japan. Tokyo, to be exact.

She will be jetting to Las Vegas in order to see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs in what is expected to be an extremely close Super Bowl matchup. The fact that the game is taking place in Las Vegas just adds to the spectacle.

Many fans are speculating whether or not Swift will do any kind of singing during the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for her fans, Swift is not expected to do any kind of performing at the Super Bowl. In fact, there are questions as to whether she will even be able to arrive to the game on time, as she is expected to cut the time extremely close.

For millions of Americans, Taylor Swift is nothing but a nuisance, and distraction from the game of football. For millions of other non-football fans, Swift’s arrival at the game has become a fixation, and obsession.

Truth be told, it doesn’t matter if she’s there or not. It doesn’t matter at all. It will have to affect on the game at all.

Because of Swift’s antics, millions of Americans, including myself, will be rooting against Kansas City. We only hope to see her cry!