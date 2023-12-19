Wisconsin Firefighter Charged With 10 Counts of Child Pornography

A city firefighter from Fond du Lac has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography in a case that has stunned the rest of the department.

Videos by Rare

Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography as part of investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice into online child exploitation.

WBAY news reports:

“According to the criminal complaint, the Department of Justice received a cyber tip about child sexual abuse material on Ramirez’s social networking accounts. An agent from the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation questioned Ramirez at work. He admitted seeing pornography pictures and videos on his phone, including children who were “very, very young” engaged in sexual activities. Eventually, he admitted if agents searched his phone they would find images of children as young as 1 or 2 years old being sexually abused.

“He said he received he was a member of “confession” groups that discussed sexual topics and shared pornographic videos, and he received the images via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Signal and Telegram. Ramirez said he had been molested as a child himself.

“The DCI agent said more than 10 images were found on Ramirez’s phone and tablet but 10 were selected for charging him. Each charge is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted.”

Ramirez-Tellez has a plea and sentencing date on March 29, indicating perhaps a deal has been reached.

Wisconsin firefighter Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was arrested on child pornography charges. (WBAY)