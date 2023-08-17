Barstool Sports Beating ESPN Into Submission

It’s been a rough year for Disney. Between a writer’s strike that has put a pin in major Disney movie projects, to wars waged with Ron Desantis, and the downfall of ESPN, Bob Iger probably wishes he stayed on the down-low a little bit longer before returning as Disney’s CEO. Over the past month and a half, ESPN, the Disney-owned company once known as the worldwide leader in sports, has fired almost every personality you’d remember from this past decade. And sadly for nostalgic sports fans everywhere, it may only get worse.

ESPN announced it will launch a stand-alone streaming product sometime in the next few years. Iger is looking for new ways to jumpstart ESPN because the rate of U.S. cable cancellations has snowballed. In years past, ESPN could still generate revenue growth by increasing programming fees for pay TV distributors, such as Comcast, Charter, and DirecTV, but as more people cut the cord, the well that these companies had for decades is finally drying out.

So? Isn’t everyone switching to streaming? This would’ve been news ten years ago. That’s where you’re wrong. ESPN charges pay-TV operators between $8 and $9 per subscriber. In comparison, ESPN+’s average revenue per user is $5.64. To offset people sharing passwords or making free trials for accounts, this streaming service will need to charge a premium price. Disney hasn’t disclosed any details regarding pricing, but analysts have estimated the service would need a minimum cost of around $30 a month in order to break even — let alone turn a profit. $30 a month is a lot to ask from people like you and me, and Keybanc’s survey data shows us that most people won’t budge.

Bob Iger has refused to say when this new ESPN direct-to-consumer product will launch, but it will likely be after 2024, and that’s where Barstool Sports ties in. Yesterday, Dave Portnoy announced that he bought back Barstool Sports in full from Penn National Gaming. Subsequently, Penn, who has been subject to all kinds of retribution for Barstool’s anti-establishment ethos and Portnoy’s own scandals, decided it would go the corporate route and befriend the likes of ESPN. Penn is paying ESPN $2 billion in cash over a ten-year term in exchange for ESPN’s rights for Penn to launch ESPN Bet. According to the terms of the deal, Penn will get the rights to the ESPN brand (for betting purposes) for ten years, with the option to extend for another ten years with mutual agreement. ESPN programs will promote the service, with some ESPN talent being involved as well. ESPN will also be able to designate a Penn board member after three years.

The funniest part about all of this is that at one point, Barstool had a show on ESPN that was canceled after one episode because of corporate pressure. So, just to regroup the facts. Penn, one of the biggest casinos in the country, bought Barstool for $388 million. Barstool, which ( unreasonably) has been labeled as a controversial company, scared investors, leading to Penn wiping their hands of the company and buying the rights to partner with ESPN for four times the amount they bought Barstool for a handful of years ago. ESPN, the woke company with the rights to Monday Night Football, SEC and ACC football games, Sunday Night Baseball, a ton of NBA regular season and playoff games, and many of the most important NHL games, will soon be charging fans more money to stream their favorite games while pushing Penn’s Sportsbook.

After the dust settled on this and Portnoy made his announcement, everyone was wondering how this deal affected Penn and how much Portnoy paid to own Barstool in full again. Wednesday, it was announced that Penn sold Portnoy his business back for $1, which he was able to do because he put Penn in a position where he controlled the narrative. Portnoy is Barstool, and Barstool is Portnoy, and because he refused to stop pissing off the criminals that run this country, he couldn’t coexist with a big casino. Penn said Wednesday it will record a loss of up to $850 million on its Barstool investment. This is what happens when people in suits make decisions based on fear or corporate pressures. Some innovators tried to point out to Penn’s older regime that Barstool had a die-hard fanbase they could capitalize on; it went well for a while, yet as soon as Wall Street thought Portnoy was telling the truth a bit too loud, an entire media apparatus was there to call him a nazi. For those who don’t know Dave Portnoy, he is very much Jewish.

If you’re a fan of American freedom, free speech, and rewards based on merit, this is a story you will want to pay attention to over the next few years. It’s a battle between the bar and the boardroom. An established media company and an established casino versus a guy who built an empire from an old, rundown office. Will ESPN’s relationships with major sports institutions give Penn larger access to the Sportsbook pie? Or will Barstool’s rabid fanbase and illegal streamers beat an oligarchy? With Fox recently closing Fox Bet and FanDuel and DraftKings consolidating their grip on the sports betting market, we may see a drastic change in consuming sports as we know it. Time will tell.