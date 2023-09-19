Woman Accused of Setting Ex-Boyfriend’s House on Fire, Killing Dog

A woman in Kitsap County, Wash., has been charged with arson and domestic violence after setting her ex-boyfriend’s house on fire on the morning, destroying his home and resulting in the death of his dog, officials said.

Sydney Coles, 32, and another man came to the home of Brian Kaes and Coles vandalized the inside before setting it on fire on the morning of August 6, court documents say.

“It’s horrifying,” Kaes said, via KIRO. “She vandalized the whole inside of the house, smashed out a bunch of the windows.”

The man who was with Coles is believed to have attempted to thwart her efforts and save Kaes’ dog, Ocean.

Brian Kaes’ dog Ocean died as a result of ex-girlfriend vandalizing his home, he said. (KIRO)

“He said he heard the dogs crying and he said he walked inside and saw her holding Ocean and she had the needle holding the dog and injecting her,” Kaes said.

Per KIRO:

“Documents allege that Coles injected the dog with chemicals. The man who was there said he grabbed the other dog, Max, and ran off. Documents said Coles threatened the man and told him he had 15 minutes to leave before she was going to light the home on fire. Kaes arrived home that morning to total destruction.”

What remains of Brian Kaes’ home after his ex-girlfriend allegedly set it on fire. (KIRO)

Kaes has at least been reunited with Max and credits the other man for saving the dog.

“He saved Max’s life but he said he wasn’t able to get Ocean because she was in the middle of the house and she started throwing gas everywhere,” he said. “All of it’s a total loss, the roof is gone and I lost every single thing I’ve ever owned, everything I kept since I was a child.

“I really want justice for Ocean and it’s just so sickening to do that to a loveable, cuddly dog.”

Brian Kaes’ dog Max was able to survive the horrifying ordeal. (KIRO)