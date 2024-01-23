Woman Arrested for Stealing 65 Stanley Quencher Cups, Police Say

The Stanley cups have become quite a hit over the past year, and a California woman allegedly could not get enough. But according to police in Roseville, she didn’t pay for them first.

Videos by Rare

The woman’s identity has not been revealed, only that she’s 23 years old. Police said she stole enough Stanley cups to fill at least one shopping cart — or 65 to be exact.

She refused to stop when being questioned by the store’s employees, according to police.

“An officer spotted the suspect vehicle as it entered Highway 65 from Galleria Blvd and initiated a traffic stop,” police said on Facebook.

The Roseville Police Department released pictures that showed dozens of cups on a car’s trunk and passenger seat. The vehicle allegedly belonged to the suspect.

“A subsequent search of her vehicle resulted in the recovery of 65 Stanley products valued at nearly $2,500,” the post read.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits.”