Woman Attacks and Tries to Bite Employee After Stealing Fish and Chips on Long Island

When you’re in the mood for fish and chips, you better not let anything hold you back.

Videos by Rare

At least, that appeared to be the theory of one New York woman, who went all out in attacking a Long Island convenience store worker after lifting some fish and chips off the shelves, police said. The attack reportedly included the suspect biting the victim.

NBC4 New York reports:

“Police were called to the All in One shop on Merrick Road in Oceanside around 1 p.m. Sunday after a robbery had been reported, according to Nassau County police. A woman allegedly had entered the store and took multiple cans of tuna and bags of fish, placing them into her coat pockets.

“A store employee approached the woman, who pushed him and then tried to bite him before she ran from the store without paying, according to police. It was believed that she took off west on Merrick Road toward Rockville Center.

“The worker was not injured in the incident. Police were searching for the woman, who has not been identified. She was described as about 30 years old, wearing light black jeans, a black jacket and black sneakers.”

That’s right, the fish-and-chips thief remains on the loose. So the likes of Long John Silver’s and Arthur Teacher’s best be on the lookout. The woman may decide she wants hush puppies as well.

“An investigation is ongoing,” NBC New York relayed. “Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.”

An image of fish and chips, which is what police say one New York woman swiped off the shelves at a Long Island market. (File)