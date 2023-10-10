Woman Charged With Stealing $50K from Veterans While Acting as Money Manager

A woman from Saratoga Springs, N.Y., was sentenced to three months in jail after authorities said she stole more than $50,0000 from the veteran’s VA benefits while acting as their fiduciary.

JoAnne Natalie, 65, previously admitted to stealing $50,174.42 from the veteran’s benefits between September 2019 and January 2021. The Department of Justice said Natalie put the money into the veteran’s bank account but used it for herself.

Per News 10 in Albany:

The DOJ also says Natalie willfully admitted to neglecting and failing to submit required accountings to the VA. She was sentenced to two years of supervised release, including three months of home detention, and is ordered to pay restitution to the estate of the veteran.

A fiduciary is someone who is hired to manage money or property for someone else. So this is generally a person you should be able to trust.

According to the very definition: “When you’re named a fiduciary and accept the role, you must — by law — manage the person’s money and property for their benefit, not yours.”

It appears that Natalie failed miserably in this area and is therefore paying a pretty steep price.

