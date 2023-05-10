Woman Claims She Served Part of Her Knee in Spaghetti to Herself and Partner After Surgery

An influencer from Spain has made some rather stomach-churning claims regarding her decision on what to do with a piece of cartilage after knee surgery. Paula Gonu was recently a guest on the podcast Club 113 and shared a shocking story about how she cooked and ate a piece of her own knee.

Gonu revealed that while having surgery on her leg, she chose not to be put under so she could discuss the circumstances of her surgery with the surgeon. While they were chatting, the doctor reportedly asked Gonu if she was interested in keeping a piece of her knee. While speaking with the hosts of Club 113, Gonu said, “I told him, ‘Yes,’ and he put what he removed into a small container like those used for urine samples.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Gonu continued, “He put it in alcohol so it would stay that way for as long as I wanted. A week later, I was with my partner at the time, having a jokey conversation. I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me and I had to put it back in my body.”

This was when things took a turn for the truly bizarre. Gonu had apparently already made a bolognese sauce, so she and her partner decided to take this joke a few steps further. Gonu added the piece of her knee to the sauce, and she and her boyfriend enjoyed an unorthodox meal that was basically a form of cannibalism. Gonu added, “I wanted to be able to say in my head that I’ve eaten a piece of my own meniscus.”

Gonu claims that because humans consume various animal products regularly, her dinner choice shouldn’t be considered so taboo. Gonu currently holds 2 million followers on Instagram and over 646k followers on TikTok.