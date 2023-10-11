Woman Fires Gun Inside Connecticut Police Station Lobby (Video)

A woman walked into the Bristol, Connecticut, police station bearing a handgun and shot it at the plexiglass inside the lobby — and the entire incident was captured on the security video.

Suzanne Laprise, 51, first had a alcoholic drink and a shot at a local bar before the incident, police said.

“After banging on the windows, Laprise fired multiple rounds into the windows. The rounds did not penetrate the bullet-resistant glass,” a press release from police read.

The front desk inside the police station was unoccupied when Laprise fired the rounds.

“Officer Spencer Boisvert then returned fire, firing two shots,” the release read.

Again, the bullet-proof plexiglass stopped all shots.

Laprise reportedly told other patrons at the bar of her plans to fire the gun at the police station.

“While there, the court documents said she told a woman outside of the bar that she had a gun on her and was going to go to the police department to tell them to kill her or she would shoot them,” NBC reported.

The video shows Laprise stumbling around while carrying the gun and randomly pointing it at the plexiglass and door inside the lobby. At one point she set down the weapon to unzip her hoodie, before picking it back up and stumbling around again.

Eventually, Laprise was subdued and arrested. She now faces multiple charges.