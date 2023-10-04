Woman Gets 23 Years in Prison for Shooting Death of Wisconsin Man in Home

An Appleton, Wisconsin woman is going to prison for a little more than two decades for her role in the shooting death of a man in his home.

Tanya Stammer, 31, was sentenced to 23 years in jail after she was convicted of being party to a second-degree intentional homicide of Brian Porsche, who was shot dead at his house. The incident took place March 30, 2021.

The Wisconsin home where Brian Porsche was shot to death. (WLUK/Chris Schattl)

Per Fox 11 News:

Before the sentence was issued, Stammer apologized for her role in Porsche’s death. She vowed to get counseling and career training in prison.

Dontae Payne, who was with Stammer and allegedly fired the shot that killed Porsche, is set to stand trial July 12.

Payne and Stammer allegedly targeted Porsche for reasons that have yet to be determined. The criminal complaint stated that the suspects tried to make the scene look like a robbery after killing Porche, throwing his phone and keys into Lake Winnebago.

Dontae Payne, left, and Tanya Stammer. (Outagamie County Jail/Fox 11)