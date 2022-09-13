Woman Goes Viral For Handing out RESUMES to Men She Finds Attractive

It can be so hard to find decent dating material these days as many younger people are getting fed up with dating apps. But one woman came up with an ingenious idea for finding a boyfriend “in the wild.” 27-year-old Emily Zgoda started handing out resumes to men she finds attractive, and her method has gone viral.

Inspired by her roommate posting photos of memories around their apartment, Emily sifted through and chose the pictures that showed the most personality. Taking a Sharpie, she wrote little factoids about herself on the back of each one. Then, she started scouting.

She’s Handing Out Dating Resumes in the Meat Department, Folks

Hilariously, Emily’s scouting locations might raise your eyebrows a bit—but they do make sense. She’s handed out “resumes” outside sporting event bathrooms, the meat department in Costco, Trader Joe’s and Home Depot.

She’s also stepped into some slightly more niche locations, like a rock-climbing gym and a car wash.

Emily’s TikTok Has Almost Become Its Own Reality Show

Now, Emily’s search for a date has garnered her nearly 30,000 TikTok followers and over 1 Million likes.

Her TikTok bio, username @CrazyAuntEmily reads “27 and looking for love.”

People are rooting for her much like a reality show. In fact, it is reality. That’s the point. She’s trying to find dates organically, showing her silly side rather than some false image of curated perfection like we often see on dating profiles.

A lot of men have been flattered but not every “target acquired” results in a date. Emily’s not afraid to be real with this — she posts the turndowns, too. Like in this video when she targeted a married guy.

“Rookie mistake,” she captions, mentioning that next time she needs to look for “ring status.”

Emily posts about updates as well. Like this one, where she lists every guy whom she’s dropped a resume to and what happened (or didn’t happen).

“Always stay strapped,” she advises while talking into her, uh, sex toy-shaped microphone. She allegedly saw “Aaron from The Bachelor” in Vons but didn’t have a business card. “I learned my lesson,” she said. She also advises to “keep having fun.” After all, love should be fun.

Here’s to reality and finding that special someone. Good luck, all you singles out there.