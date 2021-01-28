Woman Performs Oral Sex to Stall Armed Robber at Gas Station Until Police Arrived

Police officers are giving credit to a woman for helping them stop a thief from getting away with a robbery, using an unusual method. So how did she do it? Well, she performed a sex act on him, keeping him distracted and in one place until the officers could show up, as they reported.

A 24-year-old armed robber was holding up a Shell gas station in Bratislava, Slovakia, early Wednesday. He was forcing the petrol station’s staff member to hand over all the cash they had in the cash register, which resulted in the employee escaping to the back office after he got punched in the face by the gunman. Enter this mystery woman, who came in to apparently save the day.

The unidentified 36-year-old Czech woman had entered the petrol station through the backdoor with promises to help the employee stall the thief until police arrive. So what did she do? She started performing oral sex on the armed robber, right there in the gas station to stop him from going anywhere. The gas station employee already called the police, but when they arrived, they found the robber lying naked on the floor.

It’s still unclear if the woman performed the sex act because she might’ve feared getting assaulted by him, but according to local media, when police came, the woman told them, “Take him, I can’t anymore”

Bratislava police spokesperson Michal Szeiff told TASR, “In one of the rooms, the officers saw the man receiving sexual services from the young woman,” and explained that the thief did resist arrest, forcing officers to use force to detain him. Regardless of why the woman did it, everyone is thankful that she helped catch the criminal.

It’s confusing to feel a certain way about this because, if this was the only idea you could come up with to help stop a crime, would you do it? I mean, hey, there’s no room to judge here, especially if that meant that crime could be stopped one blowjob at a time.