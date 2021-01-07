The storm on the US Capitol made January 6, 2021, an alarming day in American history. And as the world watched the chaos ensue, one woman lost her life in the midst of the violence. So, who was she, and what happened?

On Wednesday, rioters stormed the US Capitol building in protesting the election results that certified the electoral college votes that put Democrat President-Elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The pro-Trump mob’s siege forced lawmakers into lockdown and hiding, halting the process for a couple of hours as law enforcement consisting of Capitol police officers worked to alleviate the situation. And in the process of attempting to stop the turmoil, US Capitol Police fatally shot a woman, hailing from San Diego, California, identified as 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt.

Who Were The Capitol Hill Rioters, And The Woman Who Was Shot?

According to her brother-in-law, Justin Jackson, Babbitt was an Ocean Beach resident who arrived in Washington, D.C., to protest Republican President Donald Trump’s election defeat amongst other Trump supporters. Jackson explained that he had been in contact with the Metropolitan Police Department, but that he still did not know what happened and what had resulted in the shooting. He told NBC 7, “Ashli was both loyal as well as extremely passionate about what she believed in. She loved this country and felt honored to have served in our Armed Forces. Please keep her family in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this time.”

Nevertheless, the DC Police chief said that their Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the shooting. Prior to the mob’s storming and rioting of the Capitol grounds on Wednesday afternoon, Babbitt had foreshadowed the protest on social media, sending a tweet out on Twitter that said, “Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light!”

Ashli Babbitt On Twitter About Storming The US Capitol Building

Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light! Advertisement — CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) January 5, 2021 Advertisement

So who was Ashli Babbitt? Babbitt was an avid Trump supporter who was active at pro-Trump rallies. She was an Air Force veteran who had served on multiple tours in the Middle East. She and her husband Aaron own and operate Fowlers Pool Service and Supply, per her Facebook page.