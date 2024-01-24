Woman Struck and Killed by Plow Truck Outside Boston Hospital

Authorities are investigating after a horrific accident in which a snow plow hit and killed a female pedestrian outside a hospital in Boston.

The accident took place just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, via Boston 25 News.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s sad, it’s sad you know. She’s somebody’s daughter, somebody’s sister,” a woman who knew the victim told Boston 25 News. “I can’t even imagine how the driver must feel. They said he was so distraught.”

W.L. French Jr. Trucking, the company that owned the plow, released a statement.

“Early this morning, one of our plows was involved in an accident that resulted in a loss of life. W. L. French, Jr. Trucking and its entire team are committed to the safety of the public, our people, and our work. We are heartbroken by this tragic accident,” it read. “We extend our sympathies to the family of the individual and all of those affected by this loss. W. L. French, Jr. Trucking is cooperating with authorities during this investigation.”

Video showed multiple Boston police cruisers lining the street outside the hospital, as well as a plow and salt truck inside the scene of the investigation. There were no additional details immediately available.

NOW: @bostonpolice have blocked off Mass Ave between Cass and Albany Street for a police investigation. This is just outside of Boston Medical Center. The latest details on @boston25. pic.twitter.com/o85NIyJray — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) January 24, 2024