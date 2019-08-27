Lucky Bartender Wins $3.2M in Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! A bartender, who will probably never have to serve any drinks anymore, won a $3.2 million verdict against her ex-husband and his new significant other in a revenge porn lawsuit. Yes, meet my new hero, Elizabeth Anne Clark. The woman who won North Carolina’s first revenge porn lawsuit.

It all began last year after she leveled an accusation of alienation-of-affection, libel, and revenge porn in the case against her ex, Adam Matthew Clark, and his partner, Kimberly Rae Barrett. For those of you who have no idea what that means, “Alienation-of-Affection” is the legal term for instances in which an individual outside a marital relationship breaks the marriage. So, in the Cumberland County Superior Court, just before 5 p.m., the jury said they had Elizabeth’s back and decided to give her all of her husband’s and his new woman’s money.

Elizabeth’s case alleged that she and Adam Clark, who is an Army major station on Fort Bragg, had been married since April 2010. They both have two children together and alleged that he began the affair with Barrett in 2016. Barrett is an Army lieutenant colonel, and the affair started when Clarks was temporarily working at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Michael Porter, Elizabeth’s lawyer, told the jury in his closing argument that Barrett was recently divorced and over the age of 40. She basically began to date Clark because she quickly wanted to start a family. Thus, stealing him away from Elizabeth.

As far as the evidence to prove that, there were enough sexting text messages between Clark and Barrett prior to the trial, in which show the ex-husband sent several sexually explicit videos of himself. So, fast forward to a few years later, Barrett is now a physician and practices at Womack Army Medical Center and has a child with Clark via in-vitro fertilization. According to the Fayetteville Observer, other allegations include.

Adam Clark was unhappy with the child support payments he owed Elizabeth Clark.

He libeled his Elizabeth Clark by posting online that she had herpes and an eating disorder, which Elizabeth Clark said are lies.

He posted online a topless photo of Elizabeth Clark on Facebook and to the Kik dating and sexual hookup app that she had sent him when they still had a sexual relationship. And he also posted an unflattering photo on Facebook of her in undergarments that she had made when she was trying to lose weight.

He had stalked her.

So, yeah, safe to say Elizabeth’s lawyers had quite a case on their hands. Barrett and Adam’s lawyers argued that there was no evidence that Elizabeth had been “harmed” by the comments and pictures. They also said there was no direct evidence that the topless photo was shared to KIK. Unfortunately, there was evidence that her topless photo, which included a naked breast partly covered with a star, was shared to Facebook.

Seeing that and convinced these terrible humans made this woman’s life hell and gave her a lot of emotional distress, the jury ordered Barrett to pay Elizabeth $1.2 million and Adam Clark to pay her $2 million. The judge, Mary Ann Talley, then assessed an additional $10,000 on Adam Clark for the revenge porn. This judge is my new hero.

Clark said the money, should she receive it, will help take care of her children, especially her 5-year-old son who has autism. She also hopes to be an inspiration for former spouses who face bullying from their ex-spouses. As for the others, well they are pretty much doomed. Adam Clark has misdemeanor charges of cyberstalking and stalking pending against him in the Cumberland County District Court in connection with his ex-wife’s allegations. Barrett is currently being investigated by the military for adultery, which is a crime in the military, using her position to influence childcare and accessing medical records of Elizabeth Clark and her two children.

Ah, sweet revenge porn cases are the best.