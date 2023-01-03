Woman With Face Tattoos Goes Viral With Mugshot, Reveals Dramatic Makeover

A woman who wanted to look as spooky as possible and went viral because has revealed a dramatic face transformation. Namely, we can now see her actual face.

Alyssa Zebrasky, 31, first hit the Internet when she was arrested for shoplifting and drug possession in her home state of Ohio. That happened back in 2018, and her mugshots caught the eyes of social media.

She was picked up by police again in 2019, and again, her facial tattoos became all the rage.

Well, it appears Zebrasky has cleaned up her act. She’s definitely cleaned up her face — undergoing hours of painful laser treatments to have the tattoos removed.

A Viral Mugshot

Kennedy News / Mahoing County Sh

All of it is part of her decision to complete a drug treatment program and turn her life around, she said. She also dumped her ex-boyfriend along the way.

“Looking back at those pictures, I just feel disappointed in myself,” she said, via the New York Post. “But I have to remember that I hadn’t worked on myself or tried to learn how to love myself like I have now.

“So then I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible. I like being able to look back and see my personal growth.”

She has documented her face tattoo removal on social media, saying that removing the tats is removing her memories of her ex. When she was in prison, she added, he visited her but twice.

“I have to think about that every time I look in the mirror,” she said. “I started healing mentally from all the stuff I went through with him.”

So she began traveling to an ink-removal spot in Pittsburgh. She was told each session would take 20 minutes, and that the process may be painstaking.

Alyssa Zebrasky Turns a New Page

“I go into a store, and people stare at me. It makes me uncomfortable,” she said on the Pittsburgh Removery website. “I want to be looked at like a normal person. I live my life just like everybody else.”

Needless to say, the removal of tattoos is every bit as painful as getting them in the first place, and perhaps more. Especially around the nose, Zebrasky said.

“The initial pain from the laser I would relate to having a rubber band snapping against your skin, that’s what the laser feels like and then like afterwards it’s sore for 30 minutes,” she said.

“It welts up afterwards and there’s some pain almost like if you spilt oil from the stove on your hand, that’s the closest I can compare to what it feels like on my hands.”

Either way, Zebrasky added she is glad she’s undergone the transformation back to her normal un-inked look.

“For a very long time, I felt like I wasn’t free. Like I had to live a certain way because of things that were going on in my life with addiction and self-harm,” Zebrasky said in her testimonial. “And now, I feel like I don’t have to live like that anymore. I can just live my life — I’m finally free.”