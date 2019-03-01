In today’s things that should never be a thing, but they are, a woman who calls herself a young feminist is taking the obsession with showing powerful messages way too far. Demetra Nyx, a 26-year-old sex coach, is drawing way too much attention to herself and her body by smearing her menstrual blood on her face and posting it online.
Nyx says her period is “beautiful” and “magical” and is creating a movement to help women connect with their menstrual cycle. Her reason behind the over the top method? She believes women hold shame in their bodies and most don’t realize it until we “initially explore it”. Nyx stated, “We hold so much shame in our bodies, and most of us do not realize it until we intentionally explore it. Our periods are an incredibly magical time of the month that holds immense power, and our society keeps us away from that as much as possible”.
My blood came today. Eighteen days late. I did not think I was pregnant. My body said: relax. Maybe it was a combination of sickness and antibiotics and herbs and late ovulation. Maybe it was that my body wanted to bleed with the full moon instead. For a year I have bled exactly with the new moon. They say that means nurturance. I wonder if it is a coincidence that I will bleed with the full moon just as I am beginning to create my business, this entire year’s worth of culmination, seven year’s worth of wisdom into one thing. Full moon is creativity, power. Today I sat on the ground and bled into the earth. In a dark red, velvet skirt. The clouds, the forest blowing wildly around me. It is this connection with nature that I know to be true most deeply. That the trees have me. That we are of each other. I MISSED bleeding. I didn’t realize how accustomed I had become to my cycle, to knowing my moods and my rhythms, until I was thrown off. My body was deeply missing this feeling of dreamy connectedness, this time of retreat. It was weird not to have it. My blood is magic. It is worth being celebrated. The wisdom of our wombs was taken from womxn a long time ago. I’ve taken mine back. Five years ago in the fall I was throwing up black. The trees did this same thing except it was raining. Today it felt like the completion of a cycle. I don’t know what that means yet, exactly; but it means something. Today I wonder how you connect to the inner part of you that knows. That knows you’re meant for more, to feel more, to be more, that this isn’t all there is for you. I have followed that part of me always and that has made all the difference. ❤️❤️🥀
How did Nyx come up with the idea? At the age of 21, the sex coach got her contraceptive coil removed after it gave her extremely heavy periods that didn’t allow her to do her daily activities. Since then, she has been embracing her cycle. Nyx has posted several photos online with the word “Shameless” written across her leg in blood, and others show it smears cross her face. She believes that women can do so much more with their period blood such as plant it into the earth and paint with it. Surprisingly enough, smearing the blood across her face has become a ritual for her.
The sex coach stated she would do this every month until people are “no longer shocked” and will continue to do it until girls stop being taught the natural function of their bodies are disgusting and unclean.
You are a jungle-child. Your body is meant to writhe in pleasure. Your body is meant to howl. Your body is meant to be covered in blood. Your freedom of expression has been Stolen from you. The witches are back. The witches are back. 🥀🌹 🌚 If you’re someone who gets a period… that’s beautiful. If you’re someone who supports your partner during their period… that’s beautiful. . If you think this is gross, why? . If you have a period and hate it, can you love it? Why not? (I’d love to work with you on this). . And if you’re one of the women in my inbox, sending me random photos of you doing this same thing… you’re extra beautiful. I love you. Send me more. xoxoxo
Safe to say social media has put their two cents in giving mixed reaction about the whole situation, because well, it’s gross. Nevertheless, Nyx said she will continue to do it until women try to reconnect with their bodies altogether.
Now, I’m all for feminist movement messages and all that girl power fighting, but this seems like a bit too much. No one wants to have blood on their face, or menstrual blood on their face for that fact. This just seems like a cry for help. I’m going to have to pass on this one. You should too, girl.