In today’s things that should never be a thing, but they are, a woman who calls herself a young feminist is taking the obsession with showing powerful messages way too far. Demetra Nyx, a 26-year-old sex coach, is drawing way too much attention to herself and her body by smearing her menstrual blood on her face and posting it online.

Nyx says her period is “beautiful” and “magical” and is creating a movement to help women connect with their menstrual cycle. Her reason behind the over the top method? She believes women hold shame in their bodies and most don’t realize it until we “initially explore it”. Nyx stated, “We hold so much shame in our bodies, and most of us do not realize it until we intentionally explore it. Our periods are an incredibly magical time of the month that holds immense power, and our society keeps us away from that as much as possible”.

How did Nyx come up with the idea? At the age of 21, the sex coach got her contraceptive coil removed after it gave her extremely heavy periods that didn’t allow her to do her daily activities. Since then, she has been embracing her cycle. Nyx has posted several photos online with the word “Shameless” written across her leg in blood, and others show it smears cross her face. She believes that women can do so much more with their period blood such as plant it into the earth and paint with it. Surprisingly enough, smearing the blood across her face has become a ritual for her.

The sex coach stated she would do this every month until people are “no longer shocked” and will continue to do it until girls stop being taught the natural function of their bodies are disgusting and unclean.

Safe to say social media has put their two cents in giving mixed reaction about the whole situation, because well, it’s gross. Nevertheless, Nyx said she will continue to do it until women try to reconnect with their bodies altogether.

Now, I’m all for feminist movement messages and all that girl power fighting, but this seems like a bit too much. No one wants to have blood on their face, or menstrual blood on their face for that fact. This just seems like a cry for help. I’m going to have to pass on this one. You should too, girl.