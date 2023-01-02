Worker Dies After Being Sucked into Jet Engine at Alabama Airport

An American Airlines ground crew member has died after being “ingested into the engine” of a plane in Alabama, National Transportation Safety Board officials said.

The accident happened at Montgomery Regional Airport while the plane’s engine was running. The employee worked for worker Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of the American Airlines Group.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” said Wade Davis, the airport’s executive director. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.

American Airlines also released a statement, via Metro.

‘We are focused on ensuring all involved have the support they need during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Apparently, the ground crew worker was near a plane that had recently landed at the airport from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board told TODAY.

“The incident happened at about 2:20 p.m. on an airport ramp near an American Airlines Embraer E175, TODAY reported.

An investigation into the accident is being conducted by the NTSB. A preliminary report is expected released within a few weeks.

