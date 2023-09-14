World Famous Bodybuilder Dead at 34

British Bodybuilder and former Mr. Olympia participant Neil Currey has died after committing suicide, his former mentor announced on social media. Currey was just 34-years old.

“Absolutely shocking, heartbreaking news — that my former athlete, Neil Currey, died today… taking his own life,” Milos Sarcev wrote on Instagram.

“My last and best memory of him was his smiling face after winning the New York Pro and fulfilling his life-long dream of qualifying for the Mr Olympia. I am lost for words and filled with pain and sadness.

“My sincere condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. RIP Neil and God bless your soul.”

RX Muscle also paid tribute on its own Instagram account.

Stunned and beyond saddened by the tragic news that Neil Currey has passed away at the young age of 34,” the post read. “We pass our most sincere and deepest condolences to Neil’s family, friends, and to all of his fans around the world.”

Curry won the New York Pro competition in 2022, then went on to live his dream and qualify for Mr. Olympia. He finished 16th in that event.

He also competed in Puerto Rico, Kuwait, Japan and European countries.

Per Generation Iron:

“Born and raised in the UK, Currey developed a passion for fitness at a young age. He found love for football while in school and this is when he began lifting weights. As the years went on, Currey began focusing on his workout routine and diet plan leading to a career in bodybuilding.”