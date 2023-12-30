Wrestling Star Dead at 26

The wrestling star “Mad Kurt” Chapman passed away this week at the age of 26. A cause of death has not been released.

Videos by Rare

On Friday, Revolution Pro Wrestling shared on X (formally known as Twitter) that they were “absolutely heartbroken” to announce his death. “We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life. One of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters and magnetic personalities. He will never be forgotten,” their announcement read. A cause of death was not revealed. https://people.com/kurtis-mad-kurt-chapman-dead-wrestling-star-8420880

Chapman began his wrestling career as a teenager in 2014, where he became known for his “light-hearted style.”Throughout his career, Chapman competed in promotions such as “Over The Top Wrestling,” “Progress Wrestling,” and “Game Changer Wrestling.”

We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman.



We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life.



One of the most gifted… pic.twitter.com/mBtu3UUDYv — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 29, 2023

Chapman won the Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship in 2017 and held the title for 154 days.

Chapman was also remembered by many of his peers. “RIP Mad Kurt. Had such an entertaining yet hard-hitting match with him last year in the UK. I thought he was just some internet troll but he gained my respect that night,” wrote former WWE superstar Matt Cardona on X. https://people.com/kurtis-mad-kurt-chapman-dead-wrestling-star-8420880

Rest in peace!