WWE Founder Accused of Sexual Abuse, Trafficking

A former World Wrestling Entertainment female employee has accused celebrity founder Vince McMahon of sexual abuse and trafficking, claiming he paid her hush money to keep it a secret.

Janel Grant, who worked at WWE headquarters, alleged in a federal lawsuit that McMahon sexually exploited her and attempted to traffic her to other employees.

According to WFLA:

The 67-page complaint details years of alleged abuse, largely at the hands of McMahon, 77, and the company’s former head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis. In 2022, McMahon abruptly “stepped away” from the company and announced his retirement after WWE’s board of directors launched an investigation into suspected “hush money” payments and misconduct and involving both men. According to the lawsuit, the manager of Grant’s apartment building introduced her to McMahon in 2019, hoping to get her a job, because she was “dealing with profound grief and struggling financially” after she lost her parents. McMahon was accused of showering her with praise and gifts as he “dangled career-making and life-changing promises” in front of her. “As such, when McMahon pushed Ms. Grant for a physical relationship in return for

long-promised employment at WWE, she felt trapped in an impossible situation: submitting to McMahon’s sexual demands or facing ruin,” Grant’s attorneys wrote in the complaint. “Ms. Grant feared she had everything to lose and faced negative consequences no matter what happened.” In June 2019, Grant was hired as an “administrator-coordinator” for the company’s legal department, which the suit claims was “created for her” by McMahon.

The suit goes on to allege that McMahon explicit photos and videos of Grant with men “both inside and outside of the company,” including “a world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion with whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract (and ultimately did sign that contract),” starting in March 2020.

“Ultimately, Ms. Grant succumbed to the pressure and signed the NDA in exchange for

payments – which McMahon later stopped making,” the complaint read, adding that McMahon continued to try and exploit her by “attempting to traffic her to a WWE star” in March 2022.