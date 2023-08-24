WWE Superstar Dead At 36

WWE superstar wrestler Bray Wyatt has reportedly died at the age of 36. Wyatt’s real name was Windham Rotunda. Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced on social media that the world famous wrestler has passed away. His post read…

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque wrote on X, the company formerly known as Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time Statement from Triple H

We do not have any additional information on Wyatt’s death at the moment, and will make an updated post as soon as information is available.

Wyatt entertained millions of Americans during his life, and we are terribly sad to hear the news of his passing. May he rest in peace, and may his family receive our thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.

At 36 years old, Wyatt surely should have had much more time here on Earth to spread his talent, his passion, and his good will. Rest in peace brother.