Wyoming Officials Rescue and Relocate Injured Bear From Park

A black bear decided to wander around a park in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and it’s probably a good thing he did. Apparently, he had an injured paw and needed some help.

So the Wyoming Game & Fish Department offered a little after a nearby resident spotted the bear and made a call.

An injured black bear is transported from a park in Cheyenne to the Smokey Range Mountains after its rescue. (Cheyenne Police Dept./Facebook)

Of course, this is a bear we’re talking about, and capturing one doesn’t come easily. Despite the injured paw, it managed to climb a tree and elude its would-be rescuers.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that it took the Cheyenne Police Department, firefighters and Game & Fish officials just to corral the massive critter.

An injured black bear had to be retrieved from a tree before it could be sent to a more suitable location. (Cheyenne Police Dept./Facebook)

Per the Star-Tribune:

“Fortunately, experts were able to safely capture the bear and take it to a safe location. The bear’s injuries were tended to by wildlife experts and it was deemed safe to relocate it.”

After given the all-clear on the injury, the bear was taken to a safe location in the Smoky Range Mountains, a more suitable location.

As for the bear being in the park, Cheyenne police took to Facebook to note that “no stolen picnic baskets have been reported.” You know. Just in case.