Marijuana Is Everywhere Nowadays… Why?

Jackie Kennedy freaked out when she found it growing in her garden, your Dad calls it something cringy, and according to the National Library of Medicine, it’s mentioned in thirty-eight percent of rap songs- let’s talk about cannabis and politics.

Everywhere you look nowadays, you see hemp and CBD derivatives like delta-8, delta-9, and HHC being marketed to you. From the vape store to the gas station owned by the cousin of the guy who runs the vape store, it seems as if every guy who could come up with a silly enough strain name wants you to try his watered-down version of pot, but why? Every five years, Congress reviews and revises something called the Farm Bill. The Farm Bill is exactly what it sounds like- it’s the government’s primary agricultural and food policy instrument.

In the 2018 Farm Bill, the government wanted to expand our country’s use of hemp for things like tee shirts and bags, but they accidentally (or intentionally, depending on who you ask) left a loophole starting appropriately on page 420 that states that anything with a delta-9 concentrate (the thing that gets you high) of 0.3% or less is good to go. To put this in perspective, the average THC potency during the 1980s was 3%. Today, it’s 15%, and your neighbor who locks himself in his bedroom? His stuff is 30%.

Why did they decide on 0.3%? You’re probably wondering. Well, in case you didn’t know by now, our government is run by many incompetent people on both sides who probably thought that THC was the name of a rap group from the 90s. They came up with that number arbitrarily and for no reason, but that number is very important, and I’ll explain why in a minute. The 2018 Farm Bill changed America’s relationship with cannabis forever. While twenty-three states have legalized the recreational use of Marijuana, the 0.3% loophole has allowed the hemp market to boom.

The global industrial hemp market size was valued at $4.9 billion in 2019, it’s now $14 billion, and it’s expected to be over $18.6 billion by 2027. As crazy as that sounds, what’s even crazier is that people still prefer to buy their hemp-derived products from the black market. The national black-market for Marijuana is over $60 billion. Fifty million people in the US smoke some form of hemp-derived product in the US, do that math. But what does any of this have to do with politics? Well, think about this. Congress randomly made the number for this 0.3% for no reason at all, meaning that if the soil or environmental factors make a farmer’s hemp stronger than 0.3%, which he or she cannot control, they have to end up burning most if not all of that field.

And while most of these farmers aren’t exactly your old McDonalds, they are industrial farmers who run their farms like a corporation; that’s still money down the drain either way. This brings us to the Godfather of hemp and lobbying, a man named Jonathan Miller. A former Clinton aide turned stoner, Mr.Miller is greasing the palms of everyone he needs to to make that number a whole one percent before Congress takes a look at the Farm Bill again on September 30, 2023.