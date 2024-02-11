Young Chiefs Fan Slandered In “Blackface” Hoax Attends Super Bowl

Holden Armenta, the young Chiefs fan accused of wearing blackface at the Kansas City Chiefs game earlier this season by the news outlet Deadspin, was spotted today at the Super Bowl. Armenta and his family announced that they would be suing Deadspin for accusing the young man of wearing blackface at the Chiefs game.

Videos by Rare

Armenta gave his prediction that the Chiefs would win the Super Bowl by a score of 31-28. See video of the young man in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Super Bowl below…

NEW: The young Chiefs fan who was slandered by the media for wearing “blackface” is at the Super Bowl and is wearing his headdress.



This is the biggest middle finger of 2024 😂



The boy, Holden Armenta, predicted that the Chiefs would win 31-28.



Just last week, it was revealed… pic.twitter.com/42afDhXhcp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 11, 2024

We reported on Armenta’s countersuit just days ago…

More specifically, the boy’s family is suing Deadspin for alleging that the boy wore blackface while supporting the team at a game. As relayed by Collin Rugg of Trending Politics, the complaint was filed against G/O Media Inc. Deadpsin’s parent company, for “maliciously & wantonly” attacking Holden Armenta, who was clearly dressed more as a Chiefs mascot than anything. Armenta is part Native American. “By selectively capturing from the CBS broadcast an image of H.A. showing only the one side of his face with black paint on it — an effort that took laser-focused precision to accomplish given how quickly the boy appeared on screen: Phillips and Deadspin deliberately omitted the half of H.A.’s face with red paint on it,” the complaint read, via Rugg. “H.A. did not wear a costume headdress because he was ‘taught hate at home’ — he wore it because he loves the Kansas City Chiefs’ football team and because he loves his Native American heritage.” https://rare.us/rare-news/family-of-young-chiefs-fan-suing-deadspin-for-falsely-claiming-boy-wore-blackface/