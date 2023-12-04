Young Voters Have Thoughts on Lousy Biden Economy Going Viral on TikTok

Young voters are feeling badly about the economy under President Joe Biden, and that appears to be in line with older voters, as relayed by the New York Times. And all you need to do is check social media as evidence.

Younger voters have expressed dismay on TikTok and other social media apps, and to the point where the lousy economy under Biden has become viral.

This isn’t just young Republicans, either. Democrats are also expressing concern about the state of things under Biden with less than a year until the next presidential election.

“A lot of people get their information from TikTok, but even if you don’t, your friends do, so you still get looped into the echo chamber,” said Kyla Scanlon, a content creator focused on economic issues said, via the NY Times.

“I think people have gotten angrier. I think we’re actually in a worse vibecession now.”

Per the NY Times:

"Several of the economy-related trends getting traction on TikTok are downright dire. The term "Silent Depression" recently spawned a spate of viral videos. Clips critical of capitalism are common. On Instagram, jokes about poor housing affordability are a genre unto themselves. "Social media reflects — and is potentially fueling — a deep-seated angst about the economy that is showing up in surveys of younger consumers and political polls alike. It suggests that even as the job market booms, people are focusing on long-running issues like housing affordability as they assess the economy. "… A few political campaign posts promoting Mr. Biden's jobs record have managed to rack up thousands of likes. But the 'Silent Depression' posts have garnered hundreds of thousands — a sign of how much negativity is winning out."

As we relayed here, a recent poll showed that 78 percent of voters have a negative view of the economy.