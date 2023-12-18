Youtube Mom Ruby Franke Pleads Guilty To Felony Child Abuse Charges

Ruby Franke, who rose to internet stardom by vlogging her experiences with her children, has reportedly plead guilty to felony child abuse charges in Washington County, Utah, where she was arrested.

In a sick and twisted plot for a video, Franke reportedly tied up her children and duct-taped their mouths, leaving them abandoned with wounds all over their bodies. The disgraced and defunct Youtuber plead guilty to child abuse charges related to those horrific acts against her children in court today. See a video of Franke pleading guilty below…

NBC News reports on this appearance in court by Franke….

Former family vlogger Ruby Franke pleaded guilty on Monday to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse, according to video footage of the hearing uploaded to YouTube. The Utah mother of six, known to her nearly 2.3 million YouTube followers for the now-removed family channel “8 Passengers,” was charged in September with six counts of felony child abuse. She and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested in August after police found one of Franke’s children with open wounds after escaping from Hildebrandt’s home. Another one of her children was found in similar malnourished condition at Hildebrandt’s home. Franke appeared in court Monday to accept the plea deal in Washington County, Utah. Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/family-vlogger-ruby-franke-expected-enter-plea-agreement-child-abuse-c-rcna130149