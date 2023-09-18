YouTube Star Dead At 28

Portuguese YouTube star Tiago Eugénio has died from injuries sustained in a car accident that occurred nearly three months ago. He was 28.

Videos by Rare

Eugénio was rushed to intensive care following the wreck and spent 80 days in a coma before dying.

His mother posted a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“One of the things I always asked God for was that I would never have to go through pain like this,” she wrote. “I want to inform you that my love, my Tiago, left this morning. He fought for 80 days.

“A great warrior, but God wanted it that way. I can only accept it with enormous pain, which destroys my heart. To you my beautiful love, mother just wants you to leave in peace.

“You will definitely have your grandmothers waiting for you, a part of me goes with you. I will love you forever. One day we will meet.”

Per the Mirror, “Tiago was pulled from the car wreckage by firefighters and rushed to Faro hospital in the early hours of the morning” following the wreck.

Heartbroken fans shared messages on his Instagram account, which features more than 160,000 followers.

“My dear friend, you will never be forgotten, you will always be in my heart,” wrote one. “Rest in peace my friend. I leave here a memory of a day so important to me that you were part of and I thank you for everything you did on that day. See you one day my friend.”