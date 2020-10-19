Bad news Home Improvement fans, star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested late Friday night for allegedly choking a woman that he had been in a relationship with. According to the Eugene Police Department, police were called to a North Eugene apartment Friday night after someone reported a physical dispute. When officers arrived at the scene they Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan sitting outside of an apartment.

According to an arrest report, the 27-year-old victim was in a relationship with Bryan and was waiting for police at a neighbor’s apartment. An investigation then found that during the dispute, the Hollywood star assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and had taken the victim’s phone from when she tried to call 911.

The victim, whose name has not been released, declined any medical assistance. Brian was quickly booked into custody in Oregon at 1:01 a.m. on Saturday morning according to a booking report from the Lane County Jail. The actor was pictured grinning in his mugshot, which was released by the Sheriff’s Office. The actor faces charges of strangulation, and two additional misdemeanor charges, a fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report.

According to TMZ, the actor was released Saturday night on an $8,500 cash bail and there has been issued a no-contact order, which is typical after a domestic violence arrest. He is required to stay away from the victim and can contact her in any way.

The Hollywood actor toses to fame as Brad Taylor, who was the oldest son of Tim “the Tool Man” Taylor, portrayed by Tim Allen, on Home Improvement. The sitcom ran from 1991 to 1999. Bryan also made several appearances on hit TV shows including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Veronica Mars. He most recently started as Thor in the TV movie Thor: Hammer of the Gods in 2009. According to his IMDb page, ever since then he has been keeping busy as a producer. He is listed as the executive producer for a science fiction thriller called Warning, and Finding 52, which is a feature-length documentary currently in post-production.