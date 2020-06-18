A father and stepmother in Colorado turned themselves into authorities after being accused of killing their 11-year-old son by forcing him to drink large amounts of water. 41-year-old Ryan Sabin and 42-year-old Tara Sabin, from Black Forest located northeast of Colorado Springs, have been charged with child abuse, first-degree murder charges, and child abuse resulting in death over the killing of their son Zachary.

Zach, unfortunately, died on March 11 from forced water intoxication. According to the coroner’s report, the boy had been told to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over four hours without eating. The pair allegedly required Zach to drink two bottles of water a day, believing he had a bed-wetting problem and that his “urine smells strong.” The couple also stated Zach had a urinary problem which required him to wear diapers to bed.

According to El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, Zachary’s father told authorities that on the evening of March 10th, he had received a message from his wife telling him that their son hadn’t drunk his water so she was making him do it. When he arrived home, the boy was in the kitchen taking sips of water and throwing them back up. Ryan told his son that he was throwing the water up because he was drinking it slowly and allowing the air into the stomach, telling him to shove the water.

That’s when Zachary continued to drink the water in the kitchen while the rest of the family ate dinner without him. After the Sabins’ other children went to bed, the father told authorities that Stack was throwing a fit while he was lying on the floor, telling his dad that he couldn’t drink the water and that his legs were hurting.

That’s when he fathered/kicked the sun twice while warning him that if he didn’t get up he would “kick him harder,” according to the affidavit. Ryan told authorities that Zack was repeatedly throwing himself on the ground and at one point Ryan picked him up. When he let go, Zachary hit his head on the ground and continued to throw the tantrum.

When he took his son outside to calm down, after a few minutes he brought Zachary inside, and he fell asleep on the floor. When the parents woke him up to go to bed at 11:15 p.m. Zachary was “grunting and making other unintelligible noises” before they put the boy to bed. When the father decided to go wake up Zachary at 6:15, the boy was unresponsive and authorities arrived on the scene declared him dead.

Drinking too much, also known as water intoxication, can disturb a person’s electrolyte balance which can lead to a rapid increase in sodium levels and possible death. Symptoms in children usually include a change in behavior. According to the Saint Louis Children’s Hospital, children can become confused, inattentive, or drowsy. They also noted, children “may suffer from blurred vision, muscle cramps and twitching, poor coordination, nausea and vomiting, irregular breathing and weakness.”

According to his obituary, little Zac was in 5th grade at Explorer Elementary School in Colorado Springs and loved to play with the sisters and brothers. His obituary reads, “He is loved by many and remembered by his unique and contagious laugh, continuous smile, goofy spirit, obsession with chicken nuggets, love of books and reading, and love for animals. He talked and dreamed of being a Zoo Keeper or Veterinarian and loved his birds, turtles, and dogs. “He was always a gentle guardian to those littler than him.”