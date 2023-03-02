Zelensky: “U.S. Will Have To Send ‘Sons And Daughters’ To Fight in Ukraine” (Video)

Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zelensky claimed during a press conference that Americans would be forced to send their sons and daughters to fight in Ukraine if the U.S. does not give more aid.

He can be quoted as saying…

“If Ukraine, due to various opinions and weakening of assistance, loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states, NATO member states, and then the US will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending our sons and daughters to war, and they will have to fight, because it’s NATO that we’re talking about, and they will be dying,” Zelensky during press conference

You can see a clip of that moment below. It was aired on The Hill TV.

Ukrainian men from ages 18-60 have been subjected to a Military draft. Former U.S. Marine Troy Offenbecker claimed in a report published to Newsweek that the life expectancy for a Ukrainian soldier on the front lines is only four hours. Read a portion of that report below…

Offenbecker, who is fighting in Ukraine’s International Legion comprised of foreign soldiers, told ABC News that when a Ukrainian soldier fights on the frontlines in Bakhmut, their life expectancy is only around four hours. “It’s been pretty bad on the ground,” he said. “A lot of casualties. The life expectancy is around four hours on the frontline.” Offenbecker said Bakhmut has been called “the meat grinder” because of the macabre scenes, and he described the fighting as “chaotic”. https://www.newsweek.com/bakhmut-life-expectancy-near-four-hours-frontlines-ukraine-russia-1782496

Why would Americans need to send their own children to die for Ukraine? Why are we essentially being held hostage by Zelensky?

Send money, or your children will die. That is the message we are receiving from Ukrainian President Zelensky. When will this madness end?

When will politicians take a stand against this insanity?