20 Republicans Who Voted Against Jim Jordan Funded By Anti-Trump Billionaire Paul Singer, DeSantis and Youngkin Donors

20 House Republicans voted against Ohio Representative Jim Jordan from becoming Speaker of the House. Jordan was nominated by the GOP after competitor Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise backed out of the race after failing to secure the necessary votes.

Those Republicans who voted against Jordan are…

Representative Don Bacon (Nebraska, District 2)

Representative Lori Michelle Chavez-DeRemer (Oregon, District 5)

Representative Anthony P. D’Esposito (New York, District 4)

Representative Mario Rafael Díaz-Balart Caballero (Florida, District 26)

Representative John Kevin “Jake” Ellzey (Texas, District 10)

Representative Andrew R. Garbarino (New York, District 2)

Representative Carlos Antonio Gimenez (Florida, District 28)

Representative Tony Gonzalez, (Texas, District 23)

Representative Kay Granger, (Texas, District 12)

Representative Mike Kelly (Pennsylvania, District 16)

Representative Jen Kiggans (Virginia, District 2)

Representative Nick LaLota (New York, District 1)

Representative Mike Lawler (New York, District 17)

Representative John Rutherford (Florida, District 5)

Representative Mike Simpson (Idaho, District 2)

Representative Ken Buck (Colorado, District 4)

Representative John James (Michigan, District 10)

Representative Doug Lamalfa (California, District 1)

Representative Victoria Spartz (Indiana, District 5)

Representative Steve Womack (Arkansas, District 3)

A look into the federal campaign finance data of these candidates reveal that the blocking of Jim Jordan as House Speaker may have been a vindictive strike by a GOP donor class that is eager to punish President Donald Trump, and anybody who dare voice support for his 2024 Presidential campaign.

A recent report released by prolific investigative reporter Laura Loomer revealed that several high-level GOP donors have started dumping millions of dollars into a political action committee controlled by Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Loomer predicts that Youngkin is planning to enter the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary after the Virginia elections are held in early November.

One of the donors uncovered in Loomer’s shocking report was a man by the name of Richard Gilliam. Gilliam is the creator of ‘Cumberland Resources’ in Virginia, and has donated to Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley in the 2024 Election cycle. Gilliam has recently shifted his donations away from these Republican candidates, and is now donating large sums of money to Youngkin’s ‘Spirit of Virginia’ PAC. See evidence of those donations from Gilliam to Youngkin’s ‘Spirit of Virginia’ PAC below…

It turns out that Richard Gilliam, who is funding almost every single Trump opponent in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, has also donated to many of the Republicans who voted against Jim Jordan today.

Gilliam has donated to Mike Lawler, who chose to place his vote for Speaker today for disgraced former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Gilliam also donated to Lori Chavez-Deremer, who also voted against Jim Jordan becoming Speaker of the House.

Gilliam also shows as having donated to New York Representative Anthony P. D’Esposito. See evidence of that donation below…

Richard Gilliam, who has funded nearly every single anti-Trump candidate in the Republican Presidential Primary just so happens to be a donor to many of the House Republicans who voted to tank Jim Jordan’s first Speaker vote… Could that be a coincidence?

Another GOP mega-donor with ties to several of the Republicans who voted against Jim Jordan today is billionaire hedge-fund manager Paul Singer. Singer dumped millions of dollars into Marco Rubio’s 2016 Presidential run in an effort to derail Trump, and also is linked to the research used by Fusion GPS to produce the vaunted Steele Dossier, which was used to peddle the phony Russian collusion hoax throughout the Trump Presidency.

Singer has donated to New York Representative Mike Lawler, as well as Anthony D’Esposito and Lori Chavez-Deremer. See evidence of those donations below…

Paul Singer recently hosted a fundraiser for failed Presidential candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Nikki Haley also attended that fundraiser. Why are the donors behind Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin also funding the House Republicans who prevented Jim Jordan from becoming Speaker?

Singer also funds Michigan Congressman John James. James has also received donations from Richard Gilliam. See evidence of Singer and Gillam’s donations to James below…

Has the GOP donor class tanked the possibility of a Jim Jordan Speakership because of a vindictive hatred of President Donald Trump, and those who have supported him and his policies?

Further investigation revealed that many of these same individuals who voted against Jim Jordan have also recently received large donation from the joint fundraising committee formerly controlled by Kevin McCarthy, “Protect The House 2024”.

As stated previously, these donors have serious ties to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, especially Richard Gilliam. That is why it was no shock to see Jen Kiggans, a Youngkin ally, vote against a Trump-endorsed Jim Jordan Speakership. Kiggans has even recorded campaign advertisements with Youngkin. See footage of that ad included below…

Along with being a Youngkin ally, Kiggans has also accepted a large amount of money from Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Protect the House 2024’ joint fundraising committee. In 2023 alone, Kiggans has accepted over $253k in donations from the McCarthy controlled apparatus. See evidence of those contributions below…

Mike Lawler has also accepted over $244k from the same McCarthy-controlled joint fundraising committee in 2023 alone. See evidence of those donations below…

In addition, Representative Anthony P. D’Esposito has also received over $269k from ‘Protect the House 2024’ since the beginning of 2023. See evidence of those contributions below…

While the establishment Republican donor class and their Representatives in Congress may portray Matt Gaetz and others as ‘destroying the Party’ by voting to remove McCarthy, it is actually they themselves who have sabotaged the Republican Party. The donor class, by the evidence presented within this article, was ultimately responsible for tanking Jim Jordan’s first vote to become Speaker.

When observing the evidence present in the campaign finance database, it becomes abundantly clear that the events we see unfold in Washington D.C. have nothing to do with policy, or trust, or a search to improve this Nationt, but instead of a visceral and vindictive struggle between a nefarious high-level GOP donor class, and the hardworking citizens of this Nation.

Right now, a war is being waged for control of the Republican Party, and in attempt to promote themselves and their own establishment allies, the GOP donor class has attempted to put a grinding halt to Jim Jordan’s run for Speaker of the House.