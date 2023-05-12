82% Of Americans Worry About Biden’s Health And Mental Acuity, Poll Says

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll revealed that a whopping 82% of Americans have varying degrees of concern when it comes to President Biden’s mental acuity and health.

64% of Americans say that Biden is too old to run for re-election in 2024, including 48% of Democrats and 69% of Independents.

Breitbart reports on that poll…

A majority of 64 percent of Americans, including 48 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of independents, say he is too old. Conversely, just 36 percent of Democrats and nine percent of independents help comprise the 21 percent of Americans who think he is not too old. Despite this, 52 percent of Democrats and left-leaning independents want Biden as their nominee versus a third of the demographic who prefer another candidate What’s worse for Biden, three in four Democrats are worried about his health and mental acuity, with 50 percent being either “Very” or “Somewhat” concerned and 26 percent being “slightly” concerned. Just 24 percent of Democrats are not uneasy at all. The poll also asked, “How concerned are you about Joe Biden’s health and mental acuity?” Of the respondents, a whopping 82 percent say they hold concerns to varying degrees, including 44 percent who are “Very concerned.” Another 21 percent are “somewhat concerned,” while 17 percent have slight worries. The trend is even more pronounced with independents, as 67 percent say they are “Very concerned” or “Somewhat” worried about Biden’s health and mental capacities. A mere 17 percent are “not concerned at all.”

We showed a clip of President Joe Biden asking for ‘all the kids under the age of 15′ to join him onstage yesterday. Biden blurted this out as his staff was attempting to get him off of the stage. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden ends his speech, then comes back on stage: "All the kids under the age of 15 come on up here" pic.twitter.com/hcCGEZiukj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2023

Most Americans are obviously aware of how quickly Joe Biden is deteriorating.