Adam Schiff on Facing Censure: “I Wear It As A Badge Of Honor” (Video)

Democrat Representative Adam Schiff is facing another censure after House Republicans failed to censure him last week.

The censure comes over Schiff’s involvement in the Russia-Trump conspiracy that has now been completely debunked by the Durham report. Durham is testifying in Congress today.

The Hill reports on Schiff’s leadership of the Russian collusion hoax…

Schiff, as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, led the first impeachment inquiry into Trump, which ended with the House impeaching him for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Schiff was also at the forefront of Democratic accusations that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. In January, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) blocked Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from serving on the Intelligence panel, following through on a promise he made before securing the Speaker’s gavel. He said the decision was made “in order to maintain a standard worthy of this committee’s responsibilities.” https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4049985-adam-schiff-censure-blocked/

A new vote to censure Schiff is set to take place on today. The Hill reports on that new vote…

The House is set to vote on a revamped resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Wednesday after the chamber blocked a similar measure targeting the California Democrat last week. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) called the revised measure to the floor as a privileged resolution on Tuesday, which forces the House to take action on the measure. Democrats are expected to make a procedural motion to table the measure when it comes to the floor for a vote on Wednesday, which would require majority support. https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4059684-revamped-schiff-censure-resolution-to-get-vote-on-wednesday/

When asked about this coming censure vote, Schiff claimed that he will wear it as a ‘badge of honor’. See a clip of that moment below..

Russian collusion truther and conspiracy theorist Adam Schiff on facing a possible censure by the House of Representatives:



"I take it as a badge of honor because this says that I'm effective." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/QpDBmM8e9P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2023

