American Sports Icon Dies Aged 73

Two-time NBA champion George McGinnis, who won the his championships with the Indiana Pacers in the early 1970s. McGinnis also played with Julius Erving, also known as Dr. J, in Philadelphia during his career.

The New York Times reports on his death…

George McGinnis, whose rare combination of size and agility made him a pillar of two early 1970s championship teams in the upstart American Basketball Association, but whose heralded pairing with Julius Erving on the N.B.A.’s Philadelphia 76ers failed to fulfill expectations of a title, died on Thursday in Indianapolis. He was 73. The Indiana Pacers, the team with which he won his A.B.A. titles, said his death, in a hospital, resulted from complications of cardiac arrest, which he suffered last week at his home in Indianapolis. McGinnis had struggled to walk in recent years after undergoing multiple back surgeries because of a hereditary condition, the team said. McGinnis played at the high school, college and professional levels in basketball-obsessed Indiana, where he broke Oscar Robertson’s scholastic scoring records while leading Washington High School in Indianapolis to a 31-0 record and a championship in 1969. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/14/sports/basketball/george-mcginnis-dead.html

Rest in peace, legend!