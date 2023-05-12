Anderson Cooper Says Viewers ‘Have Very Right’ To Not Watch CNN Again After Trump Town Hall

Anderson Cooper, the longtime CNN anchor, was extremely unhappy following the 70-minute broadcast with former president Donald Trump. Not only was Cooper distraught over Trump’s performance, but he was thoroughly disappointed with his own viewer’s reaction to the situation. Cooper was upset to the point that he commented: [CNN viewers] “have every right to be angry and never watch this network again.”

Further covering the demonstration Anderson told his viewers that he understood their frustration at hosting the former Republican president, but he factually pointed out that Trump is the front-runner for the Republican party. DeSantis is following behind with less than a third as much support as Trump. CNN fans were also hating on the decision to have so many ‘right-wing’ visitors in the audience. But again Anderson Cooper correctly pointed out that the audience represents Americans today. Many Americans are in support of Trump and so it would have been a misrepresentation otherwise.

"If you're angry or upset, I understand, but you have the power to do something about it." Listen to CNN's @andersoncooper discuss the CNN Republican presidential town hall with Donald Trump, as Manu Raju and Jessica Dean share the GOP reaction to the former president. Watch: pic.twitter.com/wzcrUoHEt1 — CNN (@CNN) May 12, 2023

Cooper went on to say that “Do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?” and finished with: “If we all only listen to those we agree with, it may actually do the opposite,” according to the New York Post. He continued, talking about how it is ‘disturbing’ that Trump being, in Cooper’s words, a liar on many topics could easily be our next president. He pleaded that the American people get out and vote.

It seems as if Donald Trump broke CNN. Trump had Anderson Cooper giving facts, some anyway. While his beliefs may not line up, what Cooper said about listening to those we disagree with was golden. If CNN followed this logic they may have more viewership. When Americans as a whole take a moment to hear out the other side of the isle there may be less division in this blessed country. The point is that listening to someone you disagree with does not have to imply that you hop on their boat. Instead it helps you more fully understand your disagreements and how best to work together; as one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. That’s a country worth living in and fighting for.