Former Playboy model Karen McDougal is suing to break a 2016 legal contract that reportedly requires her to keep silent about an affair with Donald Trump.





In the complaint — which was obtained by The New York Times — McDougal’s lawyers allege that she had a “10-month relationship with Mr. Trump.” They say that McDougal decided to pursue a lawsuit because “she has become aware of the broad effort to silence and intimidate her and others.”

The former Playmate is suing in the Los Angeles Superior court and she’s charging American Media Inc. with paying her $150,000 for her story then killing it. American Media Inc. owns the National Enquirer, which has been friendly to Trump during his candidacy and tenure in the White House.

McDougal also claims that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was involved in the deal and that she was mislead in the proceedings.

She is the second woman to accuse the president’s personal lawyer of paying her to keep silent about an extramarital relationship with Mr. Trump. McDougal says that she was paid $150,000 for her silence — earlier this year a series of articles from the Wall Street Journal outlined the payments that Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Both women claim that their affairs with Trump occurred in 2006, after he married Melania Trump.

Daniels is currently being sued by Cohen, who claims that she violated the confidentiality agreement that she signed in 2016. And the Stormy story doesn’t look like it’s ending anytime soon as she’s lined up for an interview with “60 Minutes.”