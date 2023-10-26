AOC Is Upset That Israel Is Not Being Nice to Hamas

Good ol’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The New York Congresswoman is sad that Israel is pounding the ever-loving crap out of Hamas after the terrorist group launched a surprise attack from the Gaza Strip that murdered over a thousand Israeli citizens.

Videos by Rare

AOC went on MSNBC and was asked, “And what would you say to the Israelis who say they suffered a horrific terrorist attack, over 1400 people killed, many of in gruesome ways. Children killed, abducted. And so they say they’re fighting a war of self-defense, a war anybody else – including the US – would fight, if they were in the same position. What is your reaction to that line of argument?”

AOC memory holes the Hamas terrorist attacks: "I think one of the things that's important to recognize about this situation is the asymmetry of what is going on, as well as the collective punishment of what is happening to the Palestinian people at this moment" pic.twitter.com/p7FwKlSgKy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2023

AOC’s response? Please play nice when terrorists try to kill you. AOC lamented the “asymmetry” of Israel’s response and the “collective punishment” of the people who voted Hamas into office. In layman’s term, AOC is sad that Israel’s patience has ran out with the people who have pledged themselves to wipe the country off the face of the earth and kill every Jew in the world.

In another part of the MSNBC interview, AOC claims Israel is indiscriminately bombing civilian centers and churches, when it has possession of a vast array of precision-guided weaponry. Being a liberal, AOC doesn’t understand that war is hell, mistakes get made, and civilians get killed. AOC also doesn’t have the knowledge of history to understand that those very precision-guided weapons to which she refers were developed because, in addition to making missions less risky to soldiers, nations realized during World War 2 that bombing civilians is not a good way to win their hearts and minds. Every civilian killed produces another family that has turned against you.

It’s interesting to note that nowhere in AOC’s interview does she equally lament how Hamas is killing Israeli citizens on purpose.