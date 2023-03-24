AOC Throws Tantrum On House Floor Over Parental Bill of Rights (Video)

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw a tantrum on the House floor today over a Republican bill called the ‘Parents Bill of Rights’. Proposed by Republicans, the bill requires federally funded educational institutions to allow for parents to be involved in education.

Cortez held up several books, claiming that they had been banned by Republicans across the country. She screamed, even slamming the books down on the table. She called Republicans ‘fascists’.

Videos by Rare

See a clip of that tantrum below…

AOC on the House floor holds up books that she says have been banned thanks to Republican policies pic.twitter.com/NVgrpnqlKj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2023

She can be quoted as saying…

Look at these books that have already been banned due to Republican measures! The Life of Rosa Parks. This apparently is too woke by the Republican Party! Song of Solomon is unacceptable to Republican politics! 40% of banned books have report reported are significantly and specifically addressing the LGBT issues. To say and talk about government reach and freedom. This is a bill, this is Republican bill is asking the government to force the outing of LGBT people before they are ready. And talking about the rights of parents in this gallery today. The national parents union is saying don’t do it. I have a letter where they are asking the Republican Party to keep culture wars out of classrooms. Our children need urgent and aggressive educational solutions. The American Library Association is coming out against this Republican proposal. When we talk about progressive values, I can say what my progressive value is, and that is freedom over fascism. AOC on House Floor

Another childish rant from the queen of the Democrats. She does not want parents to be involved in education. When Republicans fight to make it happen, she calls them fascists. Sad!