Appeals Court Upholds $110k Fine Against Former President Donald J. Trump

A New York Appeals Court has decided to uphold a $110k fine against former President Donald Trump today after Trump was held in contempt of court last Spring.

CNBC reports the following on the decision…

A New York appeals court panel on Tuesday upheld a $110,000 fine on former President Donald Trump that a judge imposed last spring after he was found in contempt for failing to turn over documents to the state attorney general’s office as part of an investigation of his company. The panel of five justices ruled that Trump’s contempt fine for not complying with a subpoena for the records was a “proper exercise” of the discretionary power of Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron. The panel also said the fine of $10,000 per day “was not excessive or otherwise improper, under the particular circumstances.” https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/14/trump-contempt-order-upheld-by-new-york-appeals-court-in-attorney-general-case.html

This is in relation to a post this website made just days ago in which CBS news leaked a confidential testimony by Trump.

During the tape, Trump is told that he is not allowed to speak about the testimony to anybody, especially the media.

We must ask why the tape was leaked to the media.

Letitia James, New York State Attorney General, had this to say about the ruling today…

″Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump is not above the law,” James said. “For years, he tried to stall and thwart our lawful investigation into his financial dealings, but today’s decision sends a clear message that there are consequences for abusing the legal system,” she said. “We will not be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing justice.” https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/14/trump-contempt-order-upheld-by-new-york-appeals-court-in-attorney-general-case.html

For Billionaire Trump, this $110k fine is nothing really at all. Nothing more than a couple of dollars to you and me.

It highlights the New York prosecutors attacks that continue to mount against the former President.