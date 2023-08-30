Ari Melber Can’t Stop Lying About Roger Stone

MSNBC host Ari Melber aired yet another attack segment on Trump advisor Roger Stone tonight. The 15 minute segment aired by MSNBC contained many falsehoods and outright lies. Melber has aired several segments attacking Stone in recent weeks, many containing footage from an unreleased Stone documentary called ‘A Storm Foretold’.

Roger Stone asserts that the clips used by Melber and MSNBC have been manipulated and falsified with AI technology. In some clips shown by Melber, Roger Stone is not even shown in the video presented. We only hear what we are told is Roger Stone’s voice. In other selectively edited clips, Stone is shown, but his mouth is never pictured forming the words we hear in the audio of the clip.

Tonight, Melber resorted to airing testimony of former White House Aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Within the clip shown of Hutchinson testifying before the Nancy Pelosi led January 6th Committee, Hutchinson claims that then-President Trump directed Mark Meadows to place a call to Roger Stone on January 5th. Hutchinson claims that Meadows was informing Roger Stone of “what was going to happen” on January 6th.

Using the testimony, Melber then once again makes the false claim that Roger Stone was in a ‘war room’ at the Willard Hotel in Washington D.C. on January 6th, also falsely alluding to the idea that Stone was working as a ‘contact’ between militias and the Trump team.

Stone has repeatedly debunked this claim in the past, stating, “Some in the media have maintained that I am a link between “extremist” groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys and members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle, as well as President Trump himself. This is entirely false, given that I had no contact with President Trump or any member of his staff from December 27th, 2020 until March 24, 2021—when President Trump invited me and my wife to visit him at Mar-a-Lago, after my wife’s completion of successful treatments for stage 4 cancer.”

See Melber’s latest attack segment on Roger Stone below…

When reached for comment, Stone categorically denied ever having a conversation with Mark Meadows. Stone says that he has never communicated with Mark Meadows, though he met him once in a Fox News greenroom years ago when Meadows was serving as a United States Congressman.

Stone can be quoted as saying, “The testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson before the January 6th Committee, that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called me on January 5th to “find out what was going to happen on January 6th,” as well as calling me to be debriefed about a meeting supposedly held in the Willard Hotel “War Room,” is a perjurious lie; I have never communicated, in any fashion, with Mark Meadows, although I did meet him once in the green room at Fox back when he was a Congressman, nor was I in any meeting in the Willard Hotel or involved in efforts to delay the certification of the Electoral College vote in the U.S. Senate.”

Stone never had contact with Mark Meadows. Ari Melber and MSNBC are attempting to use false evidence of a call that never happened with falsified and selectively edited video clips in an attempt to get Roger Stone indicted in Georgia.

Melber’s entire “hard-hitting” case against Roger Stone is built on false evidence, surely leading most viewers to question the sincerity and legitimacy of his reporting. The facts don’t seem to matter, in any way, to Ari Melber.

