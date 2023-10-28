As Biden Pushes Two New Wars, Three Years Ago Trump Extended Abraham Accords (Video)

Three years ago, President Trump again made history when he extended the Abraham Accords to Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain over the course of three months. These were the first Arab nations to normalize relations with Israel in over 25 years. It was truly an historic accomplishment.

President Trump said at the time of the agreement between Sudan and Israel, “They are choosing a future in which Arabs and Israelis, Muslims, Jews, and Christians can live together, pray together, and dream together, side by side, in harmony, community, and peace.”

Fast forward exactly three years, and this is the question an Arab reporter – who almost certainly has family in the area for whom he’s greatly concerned – gives to White House spokesman John Kirby:

“Don’t you think President Biden needs to play a role towards peace instead of saying he can handle two wars at a time? Does that give a good impression, to fight two wars at a time instead of working towards peaceful things?”

Knowing that his boss Joe Biden needs this conflict to distract from how his family has been exposed taking $17 million in bribes from Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and China, Kirby gave this non-response:

“From the beginning of this administration, we have been working for a more integrated, cooperative, peaceful, stable, and prosperous Middle East. And I’m not going to reiterate for you the list of accomplishments, but they’re all there and I’m happy to send you an email with them. We have been working hard on trying to get the Middle East to be a more stable, prosperous region. That’s not going to change.”

Thanks, John Kirby. You said absolutely nothing about why Joe Biden keeps threatening to escalate this conflict.

Wow, how times have changed. Go to Wikipedia and look up the article “List of wars involving Israel.” You’ll notice a distinct lack of conflicts erupting during the Trump years. But you’ll see seven conflicts between GW Bush, Obama, and Biden.

Trump was doing the impossible – achieving the peace in the Middle East that had eluded so many world leaders before him. Between this peace and bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US, it was as if Trump truly had the “magic wand” that Obama said he needed to solve these same problems.

JOHN KIRBY: "From the beginning of this administration, we have been working for a more integrated, cooperative, peaceful, stable, and prosperous Middle East" pic.twitter.com/TFKAHbb82K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Foreign Affairs Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and Foreign Affairs Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan wave from the Truman Balcony of the White House after the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House on September 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Witnessed by President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu signed a peace deal with the UAE and a declaration of intent to make peace with Bahrain. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)