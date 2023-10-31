Beloved Actor and Comedian Dies At 45 Of Undisclosed Illness

Joey Paras, an actor, comedian, and filmmaker has reportedly tragically passed away at the age of 45. He reportedly died on October 29th at around 5:40 PM. The Inquirer reports on his tragic death…

Joey Paras, who made a name for himself as an actor, comedian, and filmmaker, has died due to an undisclosed illness. He was 45 years old.

Paras’ death was confirmed by his niece Zciara Shyne Sinchon-Fabian on Facebook last Sunday, Oct. 29, saying he died at around 5:40 p.m.

“Unfortunately, his heart wasn’t able to recover anymore,” Sinchon-Fabian said, as she shared that his remains are “still at the hospital’s morgue,” as of this writing.

At the same time, Paras’ family sought financial assistance as the hospital would not release his body due to unpaid medical bills.

“We need to settle his hospital bills for us to take him home. Our family is knocking at your kind and generous heart to help us raise a fund to cover his hospital bills,” Paras’ niece added

