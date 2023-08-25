Beloved Actress Dead at 78

Actress Hersha Parady, who played Walnut Grove school teacher Alice Garvey on the 1970s and ’80s NBC hit drama Little House on the Prairie, has died from complications of a brain tumor. She was 78.

Parady died at the home of son Jonathan Peverall in Norfolk, Va., he told The Hollywood Reporter.

She made her debut on the show during the episode of season four. That aired on NBC in September 1977.

Hersha Parady as Alice Garvey on Little House on the Prairie. (Getty)

Parady was born in Berea, Ohio, just south of Cleveland, and graduated from Berea High School in 1945. She moved to Los Angeles and eventually starred in the role of Stella opposite Jon Voight in a road production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

Parady made her onscreen debut on an episode of Bearcats! and then appeared on Mannix, The Waltons and in a pilot for a Gunsmoke spinoff that was not picked up to series. She was up for the part of Caroline Ingalls on Little House before Karen Grassle was hired but made her first appearance on the show during the third season in 1976 as Eliza Ingalls, the sister-in-law of Landon’s Charles Ingalls. She wound up playing Alice on 35 episodes. The Hollywood Reporter

“Hersha’s passion for theater was deep and contagious. She loved every aspect of theater, especially the development of new plays. She just hummed with creative energy,” Group Rep Artistic Director, Doug Haverty, told Fox News Digital. “She was dedicated, selfless, driven and a remarkable friend.”