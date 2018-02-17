Menu
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced via spokeswoman that she will donate her entire salary for the year to four charities dedicated to education and special needs programs.


Last year, DeVos promised senators during her confirmation that she would only take $1 of her yearly salary.

The secretary’s one-year salary of approximately $200,000 will be divided among four organizations.

Dreams Soar, one of the organizations DeVos chose, works with young girls to pursue careers in the STEM fields of science, engineering and mathematics.

Kids Hope USA, another one of the chosen organizations, helps “at-risk children.”

Vision to Learn works to provide eyeglasses to children from families with low income, while the Special Olympics helps children and adults with special needs.

DeVos is not the first member of the Trump administration to donate their yearly salary.

President Trump made good on his promise on the campaign trail to donate his salary as well, dividing the quarterly payments between the National Park Service, the Department of Education, the Department of Transportation, and programs to fight the opioid crisis.

Betsy DeVos is donating almost her entire salary to education and special needs children AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Autumn Price is a graduate of Liberty University who also contributes at The Resurgent and Campus Reform. Follow her on Twitter @AutumnDawnPrice
