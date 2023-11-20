Biden Abruptly Bolts Away From Turkey Pardoning Ceremony (Video)

During the annual turkey pardoning ceremony today at the White House, President Joe Biden inexplicably and abruptly bolted away from the event, jogging back into the doors of the White House out of nowhere.

Videos by Rare

Why did the President rush away from this event? Why does Biden routinely bolt out of events without anybody even following him? What is he doing? What is the problem?

See a clip of Biden jogging away from his event below…

Biden also briefly answered a question from the press about hostages currently being held in Gaza. Biden said, “I believe so,” when asked whether or not the hostages would be released any time soon.

See a clip of that response below…

President Biden says "I believe so" when asked if a deal to release hostages in Gaza is near after the annual turkey pardon at the White House. pic.twitter.com/Z4jQhczyBm — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 20, 2023